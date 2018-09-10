NFL Fans Hate Carrie Underwood’s New SNF Theme

NFL fans hated Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song.
In this version, “Ohhhhhhh Sunday Night” was replaced by “GAME ON!” NFL fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the new song.
Some comments included:
there are very few things that make me more uncomfortable than carrie underwood’s sunday night football song
I hope Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football song is sung by somebody else.
OUCH.
If there’s any reason to boycott the NFL, it’s because of that atrocious Carrie Underwood intro song. As a nation, we deserve better. #NFLSunday
