NFL Fans Hate Carrie Underwood’s New SNF Theme

Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NFL fans hated Carrie Underwood’s new ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song.

In this version, “Ohhhhhhh Sunday Night” was replaced by “GAME ON!” NFL fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the new song.

Game on! #SNF is back! Check out our brand new SNF Open, presented by @Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/PqFrUi2vox — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

Some comments included:

there are very few things that make me more uncomfortable than carrie underwood’s sunday night football song — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) September 10, 2018

I hope Carrie Underwood’s new Sunday Night Football song is sung by somebody else. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 10, 2018

OUCH.

If there’s any reason to boycott the NFL, it’s because of that atrocious Carrie Underwood intro song. As a nation, we deserve better. #NFLSunday — Mick Cielesz (@MC2097) September 10, 2018

We see what ya did there.

MORE HERE

VIDEO HERE