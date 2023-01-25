NFL Announces Pre-Game Performers

We know Rihanna will take center stage at halftime, but they have a pre-game performances to fill too! The NFL has tapped Kentucky native Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem before the big game, while singer/songwriter/producer Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph (who plays Barbara Howard on the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary) will perform “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

Each song will have sign language performers for the hearing impaired. Super Bowl LVII is February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, televised on FOX.