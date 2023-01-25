99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

NFL Announces Pre-Game Performers

January 25, 2023 8:17AM EST
Share

We know Rihanna will take center stage at halftime, but they have a pre-game performances to fill too! The NFL has tapped Kentucky native Chris Stapleton to sing the national anthem before the big game, while singer/songwriter/producer Babyface will sing “America The Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph (who plays Barbara Howard on the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary) will perform “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

Each song will have sign language performers for the hearing impaired.  Super Bowl LVII is February 12th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, televised on FOX.

More about:
Babyface
Chris Stapleton
National Anthem
NFL
performers
Pre-game
Super Bowl LVII

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Footage Contradicts Britney Spears Restaurant Meltdown Story
2

Woman Learns To Sew To Bring Her Grandma's Fashion Designs To Life
3

Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World
4

Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald's
5

You Laugh You Lose: Ben's Noods

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE