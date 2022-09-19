Newly Adopted Dog Stays By New Owner Missing For Two Days

An 84-year-old Texas woman named Pearl Radcliffe went missing last week, and friends and family were worried sick about her. Her nephew spent two days searching the area near her home and the surrounding bayou. They had search teams gathered and he got a call from a hospital in Houston that said they had her.

She was found unconscious on a sidewalk, but she wasn’t alone. Her dog, Maximus, who she had just adopted 9 days prior, was waiting faithfully by her side. Authorities believe he stood by his new owner the whole time she lay on the sidewalk.

Radcliffe was kept at the hospital for several days of observation due to memory issues, but is now doing better. They family said, they’re “never letting him go.”

