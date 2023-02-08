99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Newborn Pulled From Rubble After Devastating Earthquake In Turkey

February 8, 2023 2:24PM EST
Share

The devastation is unimaginable after earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. The death toll is currently at 11,700 as 160 rescue crews from the U.S. are headed to help with rescue dogs to find more people. Little miracles are being found as a newborn was pulled from the rubble in Turkey. Unfortunately, the mother died after giving birth. Other children were pulled out in Syria. But there is still so much loss.

The quake was a 7.8 magnitude that injured tens of thousands and left hundreds of thousand without shelter in freezing temperatures.

MORE HERE

 

More about:
deaths
earthquake
rescue
Syria
turkey

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE