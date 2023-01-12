99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

New York Times Lists Louisville In 52 Places To Go In 2023

January 12, 2023 1:16PM EST
Louisville downtown skyline closeup view with the Ohio River.

Hey, look, Ma! WE MADE IT. We made the New York Times as one of the 52 places to go in 2023.

The interactive article describes Derby City as a ” rising L.G.B.T.Q. scene with quilts, drag shows, the Derby and, of course, bourbon.”

We’re among other US cites like Grand Junction, Colorado and New Haven, Connecticut on top of other countries like Spain, Italy, and Cuba.

It only helps that many downtown makeovers are on their way in the coming years.

See the Times list here.

