      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

New York City Will Name a Street ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Each Borough

Jun 9, 2020 @ 7:11pm

New York City will soon have a street in each borough named Black Lives Matter.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, What will be clear — the street name and on the streets of our city — is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that Black Lives Matter.

Locations include near City Hall. Other locations will be determined by city leaders, activists, and other participants.

POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben & Kelly Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE