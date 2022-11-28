New Verified Color System Coming To Twitter
Elon Musk is switching up Twitter Verified accounts, to incorporate a new three-color system of check marks. In one week, the new system will give a gold check for companies, gray for government and blue for individuals. He said it will take time to activate because all accounts will need to be manually verified.
He’s also been teasing that he’ll be revealing more behind-the-scenes secrets he’s discovered about how the platform was censoring users, saying transparency will gain trust from users.
