New “Unsolved Mysteries” Episodes Coming To Netflix
“Somebody out there knows something.”
There are currently six episodes of Netflix‘s brand new “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot up for streaming, but that’s only half of the debut season that’s coming our way this year.
Volume 2, featuring six more episodes, launches on October 19, 2020!
Best of all? We’ve been promised a ghost episode in this second half of the season.
“In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases.”
Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of “Stranger Things.”