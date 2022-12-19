New Twitter Rules Bans Promotion Of Other Social Platforms

Thinking about promoting your Instagram account on your Twitter account… Elon’s not gonna like that. In fact, there’s a new rule in their policy banning it. Or there was for a bit…

According to NBC News, Twitter Support tweeted out:

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms,” Twitter support tweeted Sunday. “However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.

However, the tweet is no longer available or visible.

This isn’t to say you can’t post links here and there. At least per Elon Musk in this comment:

You are allowed to crosspost to other platforms. You just can’t create or turn your account into a free advertising unit for one of the listed competing platforms. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 18, 2022

It’s not very straightforward right now as there is apparently wiggle room, but that’s not the only tweet that’s been removed from Support. This one was posted and deleted as well:

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post,” Twitter Support said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

NBC News noted that the policy aimed to ban linktree links as well, but that didn’t go through just yet.

Elon did his best to clear up the policy change by stating big changes would be voted on.

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

How’s that? Clear as mud?