New Tunes From Lady Gaga Coming Soon?

PLEASE BE TRUE!
Rumor has it that Lagy Gaga could be dropping new tunes as soon as February 7th, with a whole album set to come out in 2020!
“Stupid Love” trends on Twitter after a snippet of the @LadyGaga song leaks online. The track is rumored to be her #LG6 lead single. pic.twitter.com/TIkZ4pkTU2
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 18, 2020
