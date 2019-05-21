New Trailer For “Stranger Things 3” Released

Stranger Things 3 premieres July 4th.

Pool scenes and hot lifeguards? Anticipation is building after Netflix released a brand new clip from the upcoming season of Stranger Things, which premieres in July.

