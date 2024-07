Source: YouTube

The new trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga was just released. It’s the sequel to 2019’s “Joker.” The film is set to release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Only in theaters October 4. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/LKMY4KclGT — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 23, 2024

