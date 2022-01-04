New Trailer For Janet Jackson Documentary

A&E and Lifetime have revealed that the first episode in their two-part documentary about Janet Jackson — made in cooperation with Janet herself — will premiere on Jan. 28.
The documentary also shared a new three-minute trailer for Janet, an “intimate, honest, and unfiltered look” at Jackson’s life and career. As Jackson says early in the preview about making the four-hour documentary, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”
The four-hour Janet, which was “five years in the making,” was executive produced by both Janet and her brother Randy Jackson, and directed by Ben Hirsch. The documentary arrives on what marks the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut LP.