New “Superman” Movie Includes A Nod To Christopher Reeve

July 3, 2024 8:06AM EDT
Source: YouTube

James Gunn’s new Superman movie not only has a new guy in the supersuit, but will have a special cameo as a tribute to an iconic actor that played the “Man of Steel” for many movies. Christopher Reeve played Superman in 1978 and in three sequels. His son, ABC Correspondent Will Reeve, will play a reporter the latest.

Gunn has traded out Henry Cavill for David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor.

Look for it in theaters July 11, 2025.

MORE HERE

