New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer

In the newest clip, the gang investigate the Creel house. The show’s creators the Duffer Brothers describe the house as a “super important” location in season 4. We see the gang break into the ruined house in the present day, but something strange clearly went down there. You kind of get a Haunting of Hill House vibe from the 1950s family moving in, to the tune of Dream a Little Dream of Me by Ella Fitzgerald.
Previous trailers have shown off some new locations for the show, which makes sense since Police Chief Jim Hopper ended up in Russia at the end of last season. The show is also set to debut at least four new characters: band nerd Vickie, basketball player Patrick, guidance counselor Ms. Kelly and cheerleader Chrissy.