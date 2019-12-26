      Weather Alert

New ‘Star Wars’ Bad Lip Reading Is Straight FIRE

Dec 26, 2019 @ 11:32am

These are genius. The latest hot new single from Yoda…straight fire for your ear holes LOL!

 

 

TAGS
bad lip reading Luke Skywalker My Stick Star Wars: The Last Jedi Yoda
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE