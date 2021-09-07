New Season Of “The Bachelorette” Premieres October 19th

28-year-old elementary school teacher from Minnesota Michelle Young starts handing out her roses on October 19th when her journey to find love on TV starts airing. She was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”.
Former “Bachelorettes” Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will again host as a new permanent host hasn’t been named to replace Chris Harrison.
ABC dropped the full list of Young’s 35 contestants earlier this month. Most of her guys are in their 20s to early 30s. As for what she’s looking for:
“As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things…Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place.”
