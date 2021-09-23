New Season Of SNL Kicks Off In October

Saturday Night Live will kick off its 47th season on NBC on October 2nd with Loki star Owen Wilson serving as the first host and Kacey Musgraves joining him as the first musical guest. All four October shows will feature first-time hosts, beginning with Wilson. Kim Kardashian West will host on October 9th, joined by musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek and Young Thug — both making their SNL debuts — headline the October 16th show. Former cast member and newly-minted Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis will host on October 23rd, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest. The series will air live on NBC as well as Peacock.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)
A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)