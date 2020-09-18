New Reality Show Will Send You To…SPACE
A reality series wants to send a civilian into space. ‘Space Hero’ has secured a seat on a 2023 mission to the International Space Station. It will go to a contestant chosen through an unscripted show.
The series will launch a global search for everyday people from any background who share a deep love for space exploration. They will be vying for the biggest prize ever awarded on TV. The selected group of contestants will undergo extensive training and face challenges testing their physical, mental and emotional strength, qualities that are essential for an astronaut in space.
The show will then chronicle the winner’s takeoff; their stay at the ISS for 10 days alongside professional astronauts traveling at 17,000 mph, orbiting the Earth 16 times a day; and end with their return to Earth.
MORE HERE