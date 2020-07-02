New On Netflix In July 2020: Every Movie And TV Show Coming This Month
At least this gives us SOMETHING to look forward to. Usually, during the Summer there are reruns on television because most people are traveling or spending more time outdoors, with the current state of things, however, this Summer has proven to be less active and Netflix being very giving to viewers with new titles for July to binge on.
Unsolved Mysteries will make its way onto the platform to kick off July. The 80s series is making a comeback thanks to podcasts who have seen success with their deep dives into old cold cases.
Also, streaming is Say I Do from the creators of Queer Eye. Interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini help couples go from saying yes to walking down the aisle for their dream wedding.
Warrior Nun, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Cursed, Street Food: Latin America, Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, The Kissing Booth 2 and the hit The Umbrella Academy season 2, all come to Netflix in July so grab a quarantine buddy and chill.