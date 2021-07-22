      Weather Alert

New Olympic Sports To Watch For

Jul 22, 2021 @ 9:21am

Of course, there are the Summer Olympic mainstays like swimming, gymnastics, track and field and basketball. And after a 13-year hiatus, baseball and softball are returning. Obviously, Major League Baseball season is ongoing, so the biggest stars in the sport will not be competing in the Olympics.

As for the new sports, here are the ones making their Olympiad debuts:

  • Karate
  • Skateboarding
  • Sport climbing
  • Surfing

Surfing seems a little random as a lot depends on the waves.  Sport climbing means Olympians will compete in three disciplines and be judged on the aggregate of all speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering.

