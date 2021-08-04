      Weather Alert

New Music From The Weeknd Is Coming

Aug 4, 2021 @ 5:56am

The Weeknd has been teasing new music for several days. Now he’s partnering with NBC helping promote the summer Olympics while at the same time giving us a peak at his new single.

We’re definitely getting an ’80’s-Stranger-Things vibe!

Listen for “Take My Breath” coming from The Weeknd on August 6th.

TAGS
NBC Olympics Take My Breath The Weeknd
