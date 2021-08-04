New Music From The Weeknd Is Coming

The Weeknd has been teasing new music for several days. Now he’s partnering with NBC helping promote the summer Olympics while at the same time giving us a peak at his new single.
We’re definitely getting an ’80’s-Stranger-Things vibe!
Listen for “Take My Breath” coming from The Weeknd on August 6th.
8.6.21 new single … #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/6KPDHV1L1m
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 3, 2021
