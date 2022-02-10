New Music From Doja Cat Coming Sunday?

If you love Doja Cat make sure you’re tuned in to the “Big Game” this Sunday, for new music. A new track from Doja will be premiered during a Taco Bell ad this Sunday. The song is said to help people experience what it feels like to “Live Mas.”
I didn’t spend all day in the studio recording this cover for @tacobell’s commercial for you not to listen to the full version… https://t.co/Ynnw6XfJsa #ad
— doja cat (@DojaCat) February 10, 2022
Doja’s new track will be a cover of the Hole’s rock classic “Celebrity Skin.”