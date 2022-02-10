      Weather Alert

New Music From Doja Cat Coming Sunday?

Feb 10, 2022 @ 1:35pm

If you love Doja Cat make sure you’re tuned in to the “Big Game” this Sunday, for new music.  A new track from Doja will be premiered during a Taco Bell ad this Sunday.  The song is said to help people experience what it feels like to “Live Mas.”

Doja’s new track will be a cover of the Hole’s rock classic “Celebrity Skin.”

TAGS
doja cat Super Bowl Taco Bell
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Hey Darlin!
This Pint-Sized Gymnast And Her Dad Are Pretty Amazing
Comedian Heywood Banks
Kids Surprise Their Mom With A Room Makeover Giving Us The Feels
Super Bowl Ads Are Sold Out At $7 Million A Pop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On