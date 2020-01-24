New Music Friday

Side view of beautiful young woman in sunglasses adjusting her headphones and looking away with smile while sitting outdoors
It’s Friday! My favorite day of the week because that means NEW MUSIC!
- Hayley Williams (lead singer of Paramore) released her first solo song EVER, Simmer. The song is full of fiery Hayley lyrics describing the virtues and dangers of giving in to rage.
I cannot wait for her solo album Petals for Armor!
2. Doja Cat is making waves in music with huge singles like Juicy and Candy! Now she is being featured on the Birds of Prey Soundtrack with her song Boss B*tch.
Definitely a woman anthem!