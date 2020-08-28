New Movie Out This Weekend: “Bill and Ted 3: Face The Music”
With a genius plot like this, you can’t go wrong right?
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.
See it today in select theaters that are currently open, but at the same time (on the same day) it’s available to rent as a PVOD release for $24.99. Because it’s being made available on demand at the same time that it’s in theaters, some major theater chains are not showing Bill and Ted Face the Music. Locally, you can see it at Baxter Avenue Theaters, Keystone Cinemas in Mount Washington, Corydon Cinemas, Keystone Cinemas in Bardstown and at Republic Theaters in Radcliff. Get tickets HERE
To watch Bill and Ted Face the Music on demand, you can rent it through a variety of retailers – Apple TV, Fandango NOW, Vudu, Xbox, Google, Kaleidescape, Amazon, Sony, Verizon, Frontier Communications, and more.