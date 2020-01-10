New Mac Single & Video

Mac Miller’s estate has dropped the first single and visual off the rapper’s forthcoming posthumous album, Circles.
“Good News” features a peaceful guitar heavy instrumentation accompanied by the unmistakable semi-sullen vocals and verses of the much missed Miller. The single comes with a pretty dope visual as well, starting with a nostalgic peak at footage taken during a studio session. Miller looks into the camera and invites the viewers to follow him into a dark connecting room where the video transitions into a abstract ‘trip’ down memory lane fitting his art and his fans, featuring some of the most iconic images of Mac.
Circles, which according to a press release will be the artist’s final studio album, will arrive on Jan. 17, two days before what would’ve been Miller’s 28th birthday.
You can listen to “Good News” on streaming here and watch its music video above. The album is available for pre-order here.