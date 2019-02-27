New Las Vegas Club Brings In Heavy Hitters Like Cardi B, Travis Scott, And More

The brand new KAOS club at Palms Las Vegas will have a star-studded kickoff weekend.

Friday, April 5th, the night starts with some sophistication as Alicia Keys performs at the Pearl Concert Theatre. The evening goes on with the first concert at KAOS featuring Travis Scott and Skrillex.

On Saturday, April 6th, Cardi B, J Balvin and G-Eazy grace the new nightclub’s stage. Sunday features sets from Kaskade and Vice.

KAOS has a 73,000 square foot dayclub and a 29,000 square foot nightclub. That’s a lot of space for a bunch of people.