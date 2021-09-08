New Justin Bieber Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

Justin Bieber: Our World follows Justin Bieber backstage, onstage, and into his private world prepping for his T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber. After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests—and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. You can see how it all came together.
The movie will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on October 8.
