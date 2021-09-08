      Weather Alert

New Justin Bieber Documentary Coming To Amazon Prime Video

Sep 8, 2021 @ 8:49am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber: Our World follows Justin Bieber backstage, onstage, and into his private world prepping for his T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber. After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests—and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. You can see how it all came together.

 

The movie will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on October 8.

