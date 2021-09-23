      Weather Alert

New Justin Bieber Documentary Coming This October

Sep 23, 2021 @ 9:13am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Get ready for a Justin Bieber documentary coming to Amazon Prime, October 8th.  “Justin Bieber: Our World” will follow Bieber as he prepares for his first full concert in three years, the 2020 New Years’ Eve Livestream.  You’ll see how Bieber got ready for his big night. The documentary was directed by Michael D. Ratner, who also directed “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and the sequel “Next Chapter.”

“THIS MOVIE EMBODIES TEAMWORK AND LIVING WITH A PURPOSE!” Bieber wrote on Facebook. “CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE IT! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED.”

What makes you Justin Bieber’s biggest fan?

