New Justin Bieber Album Teased by Scooter Braun

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun has teased JB’s 5th studio album and says it will drop sometime this year!

2015 was when Justin Bieber dropped his album “Purpose”. Since then, he’s been through a lot. An on again off again relationship with Selena Gomez, a bout of depression, he found religion and became heavily involved in Hillsong Church and he just got married. It’s safe to say that the Biebs has more than enough material for some new music.

On Saturday morning, Justin’s manager Scooter Braun tweeted this.

2019 is gonna be a wild one. I just feel it — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) January 5, 2019

Followed shortly after by THIS tweet which he quickly deleted.

Not much else is known about the new album other than Scooter’s tweets. Although, it’s widely rumored that his faith will be playing a large role in his new music.