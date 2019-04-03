New Joker Trailer Reveals Sad Story of Tortured Soul

Joaquin Phoenix, a cast member in the film "The Sisters Brothers," poses for a portrait at the Adelaide Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Get ready to feel something for The Joker you may have never felt before. Sympathy. The new trailer looks incredibly sad.

Throughout the telling of the Batman story, we’ve been given different origin stories for The Joker. In the most recent Batman movies starring Christian Bale, there was to be a sequel featuring Heath Ledger’s Joker but we all know what happened there. Heath’s iteration of the villain revealed several reasons for the scars on his face, but nothing more.

Now, it’s Joaquin Phoenix‘s turn. His Joker looks to be a man who loves his mom and is bullied by a world without mercy.

I’ll be the first to admit that I wasn’t very excited by yet another Batman universe story. But after seeing this trailer, I’m all in!