New Hometown Heroes Banners Are Going Up Next Year

(PHOTO/STORY: WAVE) – Six new members will be receiving Hometown Heroes banners in 2023.

The Greater Louisville Pride Foundation announced the “Class of 2023″ as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 program relaunch.

Hometown Heroes banners are displayed throughout the city of Louisville and highlight Louisville residents who have achieved success nationally or internationally while showing pride for their hometown city.

The six nominees for the 2023 Hometown Heroes include: John Asher (1955-2018) – Louisville native and Vice President of Churchill Downs racing communications. Lionel Hampton (1908-2002) – Louisville native and internationally beloved jazz musician. Jack Harlow – Louisville native and multiple Grammy nominated hip hop superstar. David Jones, Sr. (1932-2019) – West Louisville native and co-founder of Humana. Justin Thomas – Louisville native and PGA Tour golfer. Wes Unseld (1946-2020) – Louisville native and basketball hall of famer.

The organization said it would also include a posthumous award to Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor as part of the “Class of 2023.”