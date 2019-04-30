New Harry Potter Legos Have Arrived: Prisoner of Azkaban, Advent Calendars, Goblet of Fire, and More

Sorry parents, but it looks like you’re about to spend a whole lot more money of Legos, specifically these awesome newly released Harry Potter Lego sets.

The new Legos feature scenes from Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, and even an advent calendar.

