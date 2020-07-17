New Hallmark Channel Movie Set In Kentucky
Camera With Clapperboard, Tickets, Rolls, Glasses And Popcorn
A new Hallmark movie was filmed almost entirely in Kentucky.
The channel’s newest original movie, called “Midway to Love,” was filmed in Midway, Versailles, Nicholasville and Wilmore, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).
In the movie, a New York City television host, played by Rachel Hendrix, returns home to Kentucky and reconnects with a high school boyfriend, played by Daniel Stine Mitchell.
The movie, which premiered on June 26, airs on the Hallmark channel and is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The next showing of the movie on the Hallmark channel is Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m.
