New Emojis Are Here Including A Yawn, Waffles, Sloths, and More

They just announced 230 new emojis that should roll out to your phone sometime later in the year. Here are some highlights . .

1. A yawning face.

2. Lots of emojis focused on disabilities, including a deaf person, people in wheelchairs, blind people using walking canes, Seeing Eye dogs, and mechanical arms and legs.

3. New animals, including the flamingo, sloth, and skunk.

4. New foods, including a waffle, butter, onions, and a juice box.

5. Oh and a pinching gesture which, let’s just say, will be used to call something else “small”