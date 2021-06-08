New Docuseries Takes You Behind Disney Attractions

To celebrate the July 30 release of the Disney feature film Jungle Cruise, inspired by the Disney Parks attraction which debuted in 1955 with the opening of Disneyland park, Disney+ will premiere all episodes of its newest original series Behind the Attraction on Friday, July 16.
The 10-part series gives you an exclusive peek ‘behind the curtain’ of the most popular attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. You’ll hear the story behind each Castle at the Parks and they’ll show you the intricacies of the transportation systems at each park.
You’ll get the back story for the first time of everything involved in the Haunted Mansion, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and why Space Mountain took so long to launch.
All 10 episodes of Behind the Attraction are available to stream on Friday, July 16 on Disney+.