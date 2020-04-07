New Documentary to Explore What Happened to Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband
A new documentary in conjunction with Investigation Discovery channel is in the works on the heels of the massive hit, Tiger King.
Within the Netflix documentary there is a story revolving around Carole Baskin and the disappearance of her ex-husband, Jack “Don” Lewis.
In Tiger King, Big Cat breeder, Joe Exotic claims Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers, and not exclusive footage promises to answer questions about what happened.
Lewis disappeared in 1997, his case remains open with Florida police. Carole Baskin when asked about her thoughts on Netflix’s Tiger King documentary she said, “It has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago.”