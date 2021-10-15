New Documentary Looks Into Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Brittany Murphy’s Death

Actress Brittany Murphy tragically passed at the age of 32 nearly 12 years ago, and there are still so many questions. Now her loved one are sharing details surrounding her private life—including her mysterious relationship with husband Simon Monjack—in in HBO Max’s What Happened, Brittany Murphy?
It’s a two-part documentary featuring new footage and interviews with Murphy’s close friends, including actresses Kathy Najimy and Lisa Rieffel, and those who worked with her in the months leading up to her sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32.
Many of questions surrounded her husband and the fact they rarely left their house after getting married. Filmmaker Allison Burnett shared a memory of an evening he spent with Monjack at a dinner party he hosted in 1999, recalling how the London native shared endless stories about his life, claiming he was a billionaire, that he dated supermodel Elle MacPherson and Madonna, that he was dying of brain cancer and had a collection of 17 Ferraris. All of which were not true.
And there's the strange relationship between Monjack and Brittany's mother, Sharon.