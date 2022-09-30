New Details Into The Death Of Coolio

Coolio was found unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom around 4pm Wednesday and that friend called paramedics. When they arrived, they attempted to revive Coolio with 45 minutes of CPR before he was pronounced dead on Wednesday. According to TMZ, EMTs found no signs of life when they arrived at the scene, but administered CPR on the rapper “for 3/4 of an hour before concluding it was futile.”

The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest, though his official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Cops reportedly did not find drugs or paraphernalia in the bathroom at the time. On the bright side, Futurama fans will still be able to hear Coolio, as he recorded some new segments for the animated series before his death.