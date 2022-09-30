99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

New Details Into The Death Of Coolio

September 30, 2022 8:02AM EDT
Share

Coolio was found unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom around 4pm Wednesday and that friend called paramedics. When they arrived, they attempted to revive Coolio with 45 minutes of CPR before he was pronounced dead on Wednesday. According to TMZ, EMTs found no signs of life when they arrived at the scene, but administered CPR on the rapper “for 3/4 of an hour before concluding it was futile.” 

The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest, though his official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Cops reportedly did not find drugs or paraphernalia in the bathroom at the time. On the bright side, Futurama fans will still be able to hear Coolio, as he recorded some new segments for the animated series before his death. 

More about:
Coolio
Death
Details

POPULAR POSTS

1

Snoop Dogg's Wrong Answers on "Wheel of Fortune" Were Hilarious
2

Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws
3

"Bubble Puppy" Will Melt Your Face With Cuteness
4

Good Samaritan Helps Boy Put On The Wrong Bus
5

Bryce Dallas Howard Pushed Back At Studio Execs Who Wanted Her To Lose Weight

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE