New Details In The Death Of Juice WRLD
Rapper Juice WRLD swallowed painkillers in an attempt to hide them from the feds as his private jet was being searched.
Law enforcement sources the pilot who was flying Juice’s private jet alerted authorities on the ground that Juice’s entourage had guns on them. When they landed, FBI and FAA agents were waiting for Juice and his entourage. 3 guns were seized from the search, but they were all registered. The feds also seized 70 pounds of weed, allegedly found in multiple vacuum-sealed bags inside luggage from the private jet. Sources say during the search they also found a bottle of codeine cough syrup.
Two of Juice’s associates were arrested for gun possession. Both men are already out of jail.
At some point between the plane landing and the feds conducting their search Juice was seen swallowing several Percocet pills in what people believed was an attempt to hide them. Sources say the pills might have contributed to his death in a possible OD.
An autopsy was performed on Juice yesterday, but additional testing, including toxicology, cardiac pathology and neuropathologyis still needed before determining an official cause.
One of Juice’s associates told authorities that Juice had a Percocet problem.
