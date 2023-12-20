New Course For 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon

The course is set for the 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon!

The Kentucky Derby Festival is sharing the final race map to help participants prepare for Kentucky’s largest day of road racing on April 27, 2024. For the first time since 2019, the routes for both races will be on the Kentucky side of the river. While the miniMarathon course returned to Louisville in 2022 after being modified during the pandemic, the Marathon has continued to be split between Kentucky and Southern Indiana. 2024 will mark the return of the full Marathon to Louisville’s South End.

From the start of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon on Main Street, near Louisville Slugger Field, all runners will experience the sights and sounds of downtown Louisville before heading along Fourth Street to historic Churchill Downs. Participants will run a lap inside the iconic track just one week before the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby.

Other 2024 course highlights include the historic Old Louisville neighborhood and parts of the picturesque Olmsted Parks System, among other attractions. The in-person races start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, on Main Street, near Slugger Field, and then finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family Stadium, the Official Finish Line for both the mini and Marathon.