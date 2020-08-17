New Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens on Frankfort Ave
Christmas cookies on wooden table. With Christmas decorations. Copyspace
Happy holidays, EVERY DAY, at least if you’re in Louisville! Frankfort Avenue just welcomed a new festive tenant, a cafe named “Christmas Morning Cafe”! The owners of “The Coffee Zone” in Westport Village decided to follow their hearts with this new Christmas venture.
The owners both LOVE Christmas (of course), and actually keep a room of their house decorated year round. They decided to theme out a whole restaurant dedicated to this holiday.