New Cardi B and Bruno Mars is Dropping TOMORROW Looks like we’ll be drippin’ in finesse again! Cardi B made her return to Instagram with a big announcement. View this post on Instagram Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist 🏆🏆 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Feb 13, 2019 at 5:05pm PST Bruno MarsCardi BInstagramMidnight SHARE RELATED CONTENT We Help A Listener Learn How To Kiss A Boy For The First Time #ShowThatCares The Host Of “Catfish” Found Dina Lohan Mystery Boyfriend…The Story Is WAY BIGGER Ariana Grande Gives The Backstory And Other Versions Of “Thank You, Next” FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE, FROZEN 2 TRAILER IS HERE Priyanka Chopra Joins Jimmy Fallon for “Ew” To Geek Over Nick Jonas Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date