New BTS Album Reportedly Coming Out in July

Jun 9, 2021 @ 7:05am

Rumors have surfaced about BTS’ next album. On June 9th, SPO TV announced that a new album was coming from the K-Pop group on July 9th.BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, commented on the rumor saying, “We [will] reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

During their global press conference for “Butter,” the group hinted they were working on an album to be released this summer.

