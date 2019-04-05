New Brew Combines Your Love of Iced Coffee and Beer

Can’t decide if you’re feeling iced coffee or ice cold beer? There’s no longer a need to choose thanks to the folks at Harpoon.

The Boston based brewery has teamed up with another icon of The Bay State, to bring a new brew that is inspired by Dunkin Donuts and the flavor of their coffee.

image

Appearing in limited-edition 12 oz. cans and on tap at many East Coast watering holes, Harpoon Dunkin’ Summer Coffee Pale Ale, “combines the flavors of Dunkin’s Original Blend with a bright, summery pale ale,” according to the press release.

This is the second collaboration between the pair, who launched a coffee porter last year.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Marshmello – Here With Me Feat. CHVRCHES Target Is Selling $40 Inflatable Pools For Adults, Hello Summer! Olive Garden Wants To Stuff You Khalid Releases “Free Spirit” Cupcake Has New Canned Wine And We Are Ready To Crack One Open Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Official Trailer
Comments