      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

New Apple Software Update Will Make It Easier to Use Face ID Wearing A Mask

May 22, 2020 @ 7:31am

We knew Apple would figure this out! Apple released a new update for iPhones yesterday that makes it easier to unlock your phone with Face ID when you’re wearing a mask.

TAGS
Apple face recognition ios Pandemic Update
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE