New Apple Software Update Will Make It Easier to Use Face ID Wearing A Mask

We knew Apple would figure this out! Apple released a new update for iPhones yesterday that makes it easier to unlock your phone with Face ID when you’re wearing a mask.
Apple made changes to Face ID to accommodate face masks. https://t.co/j6IHwNoAjk
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 21, 2020
Apple’s iOS 13.5 has new features that aim to help people cope with the coronavirus pandemic. | @NGunoINQ https://t.co/l1kX6dmIRb
— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 21, 2020
