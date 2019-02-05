New App Is Tinder For Dogs And You Can Find Your Perfect Match

This is better than finidng a Valentine’s Day Date!

The next time you are looking for a perfect furry companion it could be as easy as swiping left.

A new app created in Lithuania is being touted as a type of Tinder for dog lovers. The app called GetPet matches dogs in shelters with potential owners.

The owner can swipe until they find a pooch that catches their eye.

Unfortunately, the dogs have no say in the matchmaking process. Lithuania has a large stray dog population so the trend is growing.

Hopefully, the app will pick up steam and spread to other countries.