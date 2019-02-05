New App Is Tinder For Dogs And You Can Find Your Perfect Match

This is better than finidng a Valentine’s Day Date!

The next time you are looking for a perfect furry companion it could be as easy as swiping left.

A new app created in Lithuania is being touted as a type of Tinder for dog lovers. The app called GetPet matches dogs in shelters with potential owners.

The owner can swipe until they find a pooch that catches their eye.

Unfortunately, the dogs have no say in the matchmaking process. Lithuania has a large stray dog population so the trend is growing.

Hopefully, the app will pick up steam and spread to other countries.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday Wet Nose Wednesday
Comments