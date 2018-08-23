New App Aims To Find Your Twin Anywhere In The World

There’s a new smart phone app making the claim that it can find your look alike or “twin” anywhere in the world and it’ll only cost you $1.99.

The app is called “Twin Strangers” and it’s available now in the app store or the android market. The app claims that it can find your look alike or doppleganger anywhere in the world. The idea behind the app comes from an old wive’s tale that everyone in the world has seven twins.

I decided to feed my ego a little bit, drop the $1.99 on the app and give it a shot.

I like how on 3 different results, the app claims that I look like heavier fellas with double chins. I’m guessing the facial hair made the app pick anyone with red hair and a little bit of a beard. However, the makers of the app claim that there have been amazing results with others who have used it.

At this point, Twin Strangers is by no means perfect. But they currently have 4 million images uploaded to the service and the more that get uploaded, the more accurate the results will be. At least, that’s what they’re hoping for.