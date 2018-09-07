New Albany Pizza Shop Allows Customers to Pay What They Can Afford

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A view of pizza at a chef station at Ronzoni's La Sagra Slices hosted by Bongiovi Brand pasta sauces & Adam Richman presented by Time Out New York during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Esurance Rooftop Pier 92 on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

We are slow clapping for “8th Street Pizza” in New Albany, Indiana. They are helping the homeless and the underprivileged with their ‘pay it forward’ pizza shop.

While 8th Street Pizza is only open 3 days a week, it allows guests to pay whatever they can afford that day. Sometimes it’s nothing; sometimes it’s more. Any proceeds from 8th St. Pizza go to rent, utilities, and programming.

The restaurant is part of the non-profit, Clean Socks Hope, which partners with under-served neighborhoods to provide innovative and wholistic development leading to restoration in all areas of life.

The restaurant is open Wednesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.