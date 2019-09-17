New Adele Music Is Going To Be ‘Upbeat’ And ‘Optimistic’?
We’re not sure about this.
A music industry insider told The Sun that the first single from Adele’s highly anticipated new album will be released in the coming months.
“The song is upbeat and is all about Adele’s relationship with her [soon-to-be-ex-husband] Simon [Konecki],” “But it’s optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself.”
We’re confused and expected an angsty breakup album that is STRAIGHT FIRE! But we trust her.
MORE HERE